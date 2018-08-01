Jewel in the Jungle – Strawberry Poison Dart Frogs

I picked my way through the soupy jungle air, flinching at the tinnitus whine of mosquitos. A guide from the Salt Creek indigenous community squelched a couple of steps ahead of me. We had just spent time watching the murderous eyes of a Caiman glide across the surface of a forest lake. The guide turned to me and said “Now I want try to find a red frog to show you” I responded with “oh, ok, great!” We had encountered so much incredible wildlife on the trail that I already felt blessed, but what I really wanted to say was “YES! YES! That is what I want to see, in fact it is the reason I’m here! This isn’t just a red frog! It is a Strawberry Poison Dart Frog!”
I remember seeing Strawberry poison dart frogs in a shop in London, maybe 35 years ago. I wanted to buy a pair so badly, but I also knew that we couldn’t hope to afford them, and even if we could mum wasn’t going to trust a 10 year old with a poison dart frog. The memory of this encounter had stuck with me though, and I was excited to be in the rainforest where they live, on the emerald Panamanian island of Bastimentos.
I had heard the trill of a frog deep in the undergrowth earlier in the hike. The sound came again and the guide confirmed that the distant sound was a red frog. Our challenge was not insignificant; the jungle is vast and at 17 to 22 mm (0.69–0.87 in) in length the diminutive frog would be a vibrant needle in a prodigious haystack.
The rainforest path was strewn with fallen red berries from the overhanging trees. For the first few meters of the trail I had felt my heart skip every time I saw a berry. But the berries weren’t frogs. We stood listening to the trilling coming from the dense undergrowth and took a few steps towards it. Suddenly I saw a red berry jump. Then it jumped again, and again. I couldn’t believe my eyes. Not only was I looking at a Strawberry poison dart frog, but I had spotted it myself. I pulled out my iPhone and took a snap, to prove to myself that I’d seen it. I slipped the phone in my pocket and fixed the macro lens to my camera.
By this time the frog was working its way up a tree trunk. It stopped to rest on a leaf before continuing its journey upwards. I clicked just a few shots, not wanting to stress the frog, as macro takes a little longer to set and focus. I knew I had a couple of decent shots and was delighted to have made this encounter. The guide spoke with me about the colour variations of this species and we also discussed the frogs unique skin. Consuming the Strawberry poison dart may well be fatal, however they are not as toxic as many of their cousins. There are no records of humans dying as a result of contact with this species, but there are certainly records of frogs dying after contact with humans. Their skin is especially susceptible to hands that have traces of mosquito repellent.
The conservation status of the Strawberry poison dart frog is currently listed as Least Concern. This is encouraging as we have seen population fluctuation due to habitat destruction and collection for the pet trade. The establishment of Central American breeding farms for the pet trade and a move by garden and land owners to encourage frog habitats has resulted in a stabilization over recent years.
Any article about this fascinating frog must mention its unusual breeding habits. The frog breeds throughout the year, laying about 5 eggs at a time in damp leaf litter. The parents return to the eggs each day. The male keeps them moist by peeing on them until they hatch. When they hatch the female carries the tadpoles, one at a time, on her back into the trees, where she deposits them into the pool of water in the heart of bromeliad plants. One tadpole per plant.
These plant pools contain algae and insects as a food source, but the female returns to each plant daily and deposits a few infertile eggs into the pool as a source of protein for the tadpoles. She does this for around 50 days, until fully developed mini frogs leave their tree-top pools and strike out into the jungle.
A little further down the trail we found another Red Frog. This time a slightly different colour morph, that was almost completely red, except for socks, gloves and a white underbelly. The frog carried on its way up a tree trunk, giving me a chance to fire off a couple more shots before he climbed out of reach. I love how the macro lens picks up the detail of the textured skin.
I wish I could have spent a whole day in that jungle, watching and photographing Red Frogs. The chance to see a poison dart frog in the wild seemed so remote to me as a child. I had now seen my second species in the space of a week. I’d like to say that my thirst has been quenched, but in truth I have spent way too much time studying poison frog distribution maps since I returned home.
Now, where can I see the Blue poison dart frog…
How incredible! The way the female Red Frog takes care of her young is quite remarkable.
Also, this is a deceptively beautiful frog. Without knowing how toxic they are, one might be tempted to catch and hold them.
Hi Josh, thanks for the comment! I agree, it is an unusual devotion to duty when we consider the size of the frog and the need to visit several different plants, that are situated high up in tall trees, for 50 days. That is real work!
As you know, anytime you pick up anything in a tropical rainforest you are at risk of being stung, bitten or poisoned. That includes the plants!
Haha yep, it was drilled into me in the jungle to never touch anything! Over time one learns which plants are less dangerous than others to grab hold of, however. But that can only be learned by spending time in the jungle with an experienced guide.
You are such a great story teller David! I love this beautiful frog. I’ve only seen a poison dart from on two occasions – on in Costa Rica in 2007 and one in Peru in 2013 – both were the green stripped variety. I would love to see and photography a strawberry one some day – they are beautiful!
Thank you so much, Kerri! I really appreciate that encouraging feedback. I also saw the Green & Black species in Panama (see previous post). I think all the poison dart frogs are wonders of the natural world, beautiful, deadly and with secrets contained within their skin that may hold many benefits to humans. I hope you get a chance to photograph a few more species.
Amazing shots and I enjoyed reading about this fulfilling experience. Not quite as niche but I felt similarly about seeing my first polar bears in the wild last year, and I can also recall finding it extremely difficult to contain my inner child at the time.
Thank you for the kind words. Very encouraging! 🙏😊 I’m thrilled that you got to see a polar bear. That is certainly something that I hope to do and I anticipate having similar problems in containing my inner child if I ever see one! 😊
What an encounter! Great images too, David!
Thank you, Indah! 🙏
You really know how to draw a reader into your story. Wonderful descriptions of the scene and what is happening with you and the guide. I like the detailed information about the frogs, and your explanation about your history with them. Great photos, too!
Thank you so much, Eilene! 🙏 I really appreciate your kind words because I guess you have summed up everything that I wanted to convey in this post. Writing doesn’t come naturally to me so it is very encouraging to get feedback like this. 😊
Well, I do appreciate the effort you put into creating such interesting posts.
Right from the beginning I’m with you in the jungle, reminded of my own time in the Amazon and our guide pointing out two different poison dart frogs. Fabulous photos! You really brought the experience to life.
Alison
Hi Alison! I’m so pleased that I was able to take you back to the jungle for a few moments. I appreciate your kind and encouraging words. Thank you! 🙏
Wonderul! What color! And love the name, “Strawberry poison dart frog” – has a bit of an oxymoron feel to it (though there certainly could be poisonous strawberries I’m not aware of”) Thank you for such up close shots and always for the education. Appreciate your enthusiasm and sharing, David – thank you!
Hi Lara! Thanks for the kind comment! 😊 I certainly wouldn’t like to pop this strawberry in my mouth. You can see from the colour and texture why these little guys were given their name.
David, you always write so wonderfully, telling your experience in such a way I really enjoy reading the world through your eyes. Beautiful photographs as always. Can’t wait to read the next experience you write down for us 😊
Thank you so much, Tara! It is so encouraging to receive feedback like this. 🙏😊
You keep writing and I’ll keep reading, okay?
Glad you survived the encounter!
I never thought of frogs as beautiful but these pictures are stunning and they really are! Thank you for sharing! ❤
Thank you for the kind feedback! 🙏 Yep, frogs come in all shapes, sizes and colours. Amazing little guys! 😁
